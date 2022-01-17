Shopee partners with travel providers in CNY travel campaign

Shopee announced its CNY Sale that will go on until February 2, offering free shipping within Malaysia with a minimum spending of RM8 and discount vouchers for up to 88 per cent off CNY products. — Screencap taken from shopee.com.my

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — E-commerce company, Shopee, is partnering with Agoda, Airpaz and Easybook.com to fulfil travellers’ needs in light of the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration period.

The travel campaign runs until January 26, 2022.

In a speech during the Shopee Chinese New Year Luncheon 2022 today, Shopee Malaysia head of marketing campaigns, Kenneth Soh said Malaysians are generally optimistic about travelling and are taking the necessary precautions.

He said that demand for face masks and ShopeePay Vouchers for Covid-19 test kits had increased, noting that people are starting to make travel plans following the rise in vaccination rates.

As such, Shopee will continue to work closely with its travel partners to provide a seamless, safe and stress-free booking experience for flights, buses and hotels via the platform.

In a statement, ybook.com managing director William Lee said the platform is projecting a 100 per cent rise in air travel bookings in January 2022 on both the platform and Shopee’s compared to December last year.

“We saw a decline in travel during the CNY festivities last year due to the lockdown, but we are expecting bus ticket sales to surge leading up to CNY this year,” he said.

Shopee also announced its CNY Sale that will go on until February 2, offering free shipping within Malaysia with a minimum spending of RM8 and discount vouchers for up to 88 per cent off CNY products, among others.

Shoppers will also get a chance to win RM8,888 in “ang pow” money when they play the Shopee Fortune Quiz during the Shopee Live session at 8pm daily. — Bernama