Kindergarten school teacher in US arrested for baking brownies laced with marijuana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 ― A group of senior citizens in South Dakota, United States, got high after consuming brownies made from butter laced with marijuana.

The brownies were brought to a community centre card game by a 73-year-old woman who was unaware her son made the confection with the added ingredient, The Smoking Gun reported.

According to the portal, police were dispatched to the community centre following reports of possible poisoning at the Tabor Community Center. Tabor is a town about 136 kilometres southwest of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“An investigation into the incident led me to believe that the patients were all under the influence of cannabis from a batch of brownies that were brought to the community center by Irene Koranda,” Deputy Sheriff Joel Neuman reportedly said.

When interviewed by police, Koranda said her son Michael, 46, “baked a pan of brownies and she took them to the Community Center card game” unaware that the sweets contained THC, the psychoactive substance in ganja.

“Koranda willingly gave [the sheriff] the remainder of the brownies in a plastic container,” Neuman added.

The younger Koranda, an elementary school music teacher, told deputies that he prepared the pot brownies with THC butter that he brought back from Colorado.

After baking the brownies, Micheal said he “went to bed and his mother unknowingly took the brownies to the card game”.

Micheal had been arrested for possession of a controlled drug or substance, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a US$10,000 (RM41,825) fine.

He has since been released on a US$3,000 (RM12,547) bond and is scheduled to appear in court on January 25.