Former reality TV contestant earned almost US$50,000 in a week by selling her farts in jars

Stephanie Matto sees high demand for her farts she stored in jars. — Picture via TikTok/Stepankamatto

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Former reality TV star, Stephanie Matto has gone viral on TikTok for selling her farts.

She earned US$45,000 (RM189,472.50) in a single week.

According to BuzzFeed, Matto’s main motive was to earn more money despite her interest to achieve publicity and attention from her followers.

The 90 Days Fiancé star, who is also the founder of her own 18+ fan subscription site, Unfiltrd, said that she was able to identify various types of niches and markets through hilarious ideas.

“I think my main motivation was money, but I also thought it’d be a hilarious publicity move that would get a lot of people’s attention,” she said.

“Working on my own adult-friendly platform these past few months has made me very aware of the different types of niches and markets that are out there.”

Speaking to BuzzFeed, she also revealed the secret of her strategy, which resulted in a large sum of money.

“I usually follow a pretty strict diet, but I do allow myself 1-2 cheat days every single week, and those are the days that I will indulge in specific types of foods that I know will make me gassier.”

“I also like to combine my ‘product’ with something that smells like me, so I spritz one of my favourite perfumes into each jar to give customers the most immersive experience.

“I put a small fabric petal or flower into each jar and it’s aesthetically pleasing and also allows the scent to attach to it and last longer.”

Matto claimed that she made more than US$50,000 so far by selling her farts jars on the market, and many people on Unfiltrd wanted to buy the jars from her.

Notably, individuals even asked her to share a video of her making the fart jars so that they could learn more about the item.

She added that her customers were either collectors of one-of-a-kind products or her fans from the show.

However, Matto said that she has taken necessary safety measures.

“I have dealt with stalkers in the past with people finding my address, and it’s scary, but it’s a risk that comes with this job and something that I’ve learned to accept. I take proper precautions.

“I have bear spray at my house and a dog that is trained to attack command. I’m looking into getting a gun licence as well.”