With more Malaysians shopping online even post-lockdown, can your business cope with the holiday peak season?

Brick and mortar shops may be reopened but the convenience of online shopping is hard to beat. ― Picture from Unsplash

*This article is brought to you by Lalamove.

PETALING JAYA, Dec 16 ― Whether you’re in the midst of shopping for Christmas presents or a gift to cap off the fact you survived 2021, the year-end holiday season is finally upon us.

Since the new normal kicked in last year, more and more Malaysians have embraced online shopping thanks to its convenience and speed at a time when most of us were confined at home.

The accelerated shift towards digital habits is here to stay even as brick-and-mortar shops are back in business after prolonged lockdowns.

According to a survey done by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, these changes are “likely to outlast the Covid-19 pandemic” with many respondents saying they will continue to shop online in the future, especially for essentials.

Like consumers, businesses too were forced to react promptly to adapt to the changes, such as adopting e-commerce or on-demand delivery platforms to sell and deliver their goods.

For many seeking to start a small enterprise, these platforms are cost-effective options without the pressure points of overhead expenses like rent.

Customers can consult with sales personnel on WhatsApp if they don’t want to go to a physical store. ― Picture courtesy of ALL IT

Take ALL IT for example, one of Malaysia’s largest computer outlets that makes buying all your tech needs a breeze.

The hypermarket style IT retailer launched in 2003 and has kept itself relevant amid rapid changes in shopping habits by offering greater convenience.

Under the new normal where going to malls might induce anxiety in many, ALL IT has a WhatsApp-for-delivery service incorporated with Lalamove’s on-demand delivery service for customers who want an interactive shopping experience without having to visit a store.

Shoppers can consult with salespersons to confirm product information, availability, specifications and price as well as opt for same-day delivery using Lalamove.

“With consumers turning to the convenience of home delivery, we believe this routine will only grow and become the norm due to change of consumer behaviour,” ALL IT business development manager EeVon Khong said.

“With WhatsApp For Delivery, consumers are able to buy IT products without leaving their home or office.

“Modern consumers are looking for shopping experiences that are convenient, pain free, frictionless, trustworthy and as secure as possible especially for high value items.”

Consumers today want frictionless and trustworthy shopping experiences, says Khong. ― Picture courtesy of ALL IT

The one thing online businesses need to be cognisant of is the hyper-competitive nature of the market especially during the year-end peak season.

Not being able to cope with overwhelming demand, customers complaining about parcel delays and competitors who offer a better shopping experience with expedited same-day delivery are just some hiccups that online businesses have to be aware of.

Although it is well-known that having fast and efficient last-mile delivery gives enterprises a competitive advantage, many businesses are failing to consider logistics as a vital part of their core competency.

This poses a huge risk to operations which in turn affects customer satisfaction.

This is where Lalamove comes in.

Having an efficient last-mile delivery service gives enterprises a competitive advantage. ― Picture courtesy of Lalamove

The last-mile delivery service app has been offering innovative logistics solutions for e-commerce retailers, social commerce sellers, start-ups and small and medium enterprises from all industries.

The logistics platform has a pool of continuously growing number of drivers of vans, trucks, lorries, cars and motorcycles to provide on-demand delivery services for its active 250,000 SME and regular customers in Malaysia.

Lalamove boasts an on-demand, fast and immediate delivery service through its instant ordering system.

This means businesses are matched with a driver and have their goods delivered within an hour as well as faster long-distance deliveries and same-day interbranch and interstate deliveries.

There are various vehicle types from motorcycles, cars and 4x4 to lorries (10ft to 17ft) and vans (7ft to 9ft) to accommodate all types of delivery goods.

Lalamove offers business owners a cost-effective last-mile delivery option. ― Picture courtesy of Lalamove

By utilising a pay-per-delivery and transparent pricing scheme, businesses now have a cost-efficient last-mile delivery option that lets them avoid fixed logistics and overhead costs by working within their budget.

The platform also offers multi-stop delivery that optimises logistics routes for bulk deliveries that can slash cost and time to fulfil multiple deliveries.

Lalamove is equipped with API integration for retail and e-commerce businesses.

With API, online shopping becomes more seamless and presents a highly effective solution to simplify order fulfillment and increase customer satisfaction.

It is a handy feature that benefits businesses that frequently deal with large volumes of deliveries, particularly during peak seasons.

Launched in Malaysia in 2018, Lalamove has been operating in over 30 markets across Asia and Latin America.

Every day, millions of drivers and customers use their technology to connect with one another and move things that matter.

On top of on-demand deliveries within the Klang Valley, Penang and Johor, Lalamove also offers long haul delivery service to send goods across Peninsular Malaysia within the same-day.

If you’re looking for ways to cope with overwhelming demand during the festive shopping period by providing faster deliveries to customers, find out more about Lalamove’s business account here or download the Lalamove app for immediate experience.