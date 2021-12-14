Giving out compliments on social networks is the new feel-good trend and even the Kardashians are doing it

The hashtag #SpreadKindness has reached over 663.8 million views on TikTok. — Shutterstock pic via ETX Studio

PARIS, Dec 14 — While social networks get a lot of attention for their role in promoting feelings of inadequacy, there is still some good to be found! An increasing number of creators want to spread messages of hope and boost the self-esteem of people they don’t know.

It’s a relatively new movement that is finally gaining momentum and, what’s more, it seems to be working! Even celebrities like Kim Kardashian West are getting involved.

Finally a feel-good trend in the world of social media! On several networks, particularly TikTok, giving compliments to strangers has become a genuine trend, and internet users are embracing it with open arms. While waves of online hate remain the scourge of social networks, this positive, new trend is attracting more and more followers.

Over on TikTok, the movement is an international phenomenon. Many creators post videos of themselves, driving through the streets, handing out random compliments to people walking along the sidewalk.

These types of encounters inspire smiles among both passers-by and users of the social network: “A few words can completely change someone’s day,” says the account @lalalandkindcafe on one of its “drive-by kindness” videos.

And the videos are getting millions of likes. “I’m the 3rd person and I was just scrolling, this is so sweet, she really made my day,” commented one of the people who received a compliment in the video in question. In fact some of these viral videos can reach over 50.9 million views.

The account @lalalandkindcafe counts more than 4.1 million followers on TikTok with its mission to spread and “normalize kindness.” Behind these videos that have gone viral, is a business that runs coffee shops in Texas and California called “LaLaLand Café.”

The goal is to employ youth in foster care to help them better integrate into society: “A place where kindness is priority. If we can have a positive impact on all human beings who walk through our doors, the kindness will spread like wildfire. The more stores we open, the more people we touch, the more we can prove that kindness is the way. People before profits,” they state on their official website.

The #BeKind and #SpreadLove hashtags respectively count more than 14.6 and 10.6 billion views on TikTok. A success notably boosted by the partnership between TikTok and Lady Gaga’s foundation “Born This Way” through the hashtag #BeKind.

“We could all use a bit of kindness, so whether it’s doing something for a friend or supporting your family, #BeKind. We’re partnering with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation to celebrate our community and the ways in which we support one another, so throughout this month, show your commitment and help build a kinder, braver world where everyone can be their authentic selves,” the page dedicated to the #bekind hashtag reads.

Even Kim Kardashian is handing out compliments

While many TikTok users are adept at motivating and complimenting other users, Snapchat also wants to get in on this trend of positivity. And to do so, the platform has partnered with the most influential family on social media.

With its new challenge dubbed #KindnessChallenge, Snapchat, Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner have teamed up to “spread kindness” on Spotlight, the user-generated video-sharing platform built into the app. “I’m excited to partner with Snapchat to highlight their commitment to make Spotlight the kindest place on the internet. When you spread kindness, you immediately have the power to change someone’s day for the better,” the fashion icon said.

A nice initiative but it’s not only philanthropic. With this huge marketing coup, Snapchat hopes to boost its own platform to compete with TikTok. Recently, Evan Spiegel’s social network pledged to pay between US$1,000 and US$25,000 to creators to push them to create content on Spotlight.

“Unlike “challenges” on other platforms, Snap’s Spotlight editorial team curates each Spotlight Challenge. The team is focused on amplifying those trends that are positive, inclusive, creative, and engaging as opposed to those that are harmful. All Spotlight Snaps are moderated before gaining any distribution.

These Challenges champion Snapchatters to create Snaps that highlight their unique voice, perspective and personality,” Snap said in its press release, throwing jabs at competitors like Instagram and TikTok, which are often criticised for their lack of moderation. — ETX Studio