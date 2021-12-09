Malaysian social media condemn women who mockingly imitate people with disabilities to use a disabled-access restroom

Social media users expressed anger and advised people not to make fun of PwD in the comment section. — Screenshot via Joker896

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — A video of two women mockingly impersonating people with disabilities (PwD) before entering a disabled-access restroom has gone viral on Malaysian social media.

In the TikTok video posted by Joker896, two women in cycling attire had a laugh impersonating PwD in front of a toilet reserved for disabilities.

The footage, which lasted nine seconds, had over 341,000 views with 4,354 likes and 3,742 comments.

Social media on multiple platforms had less than kind words for the duo and their portrayal of the disabled.”

“I’m also an individual with disabilities but I don't wish to expose myself as one. But these people are mocking our flaws,” one user said

“May your acting come true,” said another.

“Great acting skills. May you really become like this after this,” another comment.

A day before the video was released, many had criticised another video of a man acting in the same mocking manner after parking in a spot reserved for PwD at a shopping centre.

In the 38-second Twitter video, the man was spotted with his friend at the parking space of a shopping mall.

“So my friend said there’s a way to get parking, and eventually I was able to secure a parking spot following his suggestion, although it's a little strange.

“The plan was to park in a designated spot for the disabled and act like an individual with disabilities in order to get easy parking.”

The video has received approximately 23,000 views to date.

Many condemned the man's behaviour in the comments section, alleging that he misused the handicapped facilities.