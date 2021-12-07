Woman in India praised for giving leftover food from brother’s wedding to the needy

Papiya (left) serving food from huge containers to those in need at the Ranaghat railway station. — Picture via Instagram/ig_calcutta

PETALING JAYA, Dec 7 — A woman from India’s West Bengal managed to give leftover food from her brother’s wedding by to those in need.

Captured on Instagram two days ago, Papiya Kar was seen seated at the Ranaghat railway station wearing her saree and jewellery surrounded by huge containers of food.

She was also seen serving food on paper plates to people in need such as little children, rickshaw wallahs, and the needy.

The photos were captioned, “Salute to this act of kindness.

“Last night at one o’clock in the morning, Ranaghat station was filled with the food leftover from a wedding served by Papiya.

“There is no language to thank you.”

India.com reported that this was not her first time feeding the needy as she has also done similar deeds previously.

The video has been liked by over 10,000 people with many praising her for her kindness while others commented that it was the best thing they’ve read on the internet.

“In an era where many people struggle for basic needs, such kind-hearted acts of kindness make us believe in the good of humanity,” wrote Instagram user, hamidtanvir.