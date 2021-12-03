Funeral van company caught on CCTV using vehicle as garbage truck at night in Kepong

A funeral van company was caught using their funeral van to dump solid waste in Kepong recently. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ SWCorp Wilayah Persekutuan

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 – An irresponsible funeral van company was caught using their vehicle to dump controlled solid waste at Kepong Entrepreneurs Park (KEP) recently.

It is believed that the company has been using their funeral van as a garbage truck after hours.

Their night activities have been snuffed out by the Federal Territories Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorpWP).

SWCorpWP through one of their Facebook posts said that they caught the perpetrators in action thanks to a close-circuit-television (CCTV) and the funeral van company premise has been raided by a team of SWCorp’s operation officers.

SWCorpWP director Ummi Kalthum Shuib told Kosmo! that the CCTV recording was taken at the back alley of Jalan Metro Perdana Timur 10 on November 22.

She said the van driver and his assistant were caught on camera dumping the waste from their van at the scene.

“We have identified the vehicle used by the suspects during the dumping of controlled solid waste at the location.

“The funeral van has been confiscated for further investigation.

“The offender will be investigated under Section 71 (1) of the 2007 Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Act, (Act 672) which is the prohibition towards piling, processing, and disposing of controlled solid wastes without permission.”

Ummi added that if found guilty, the offender can be fined not less than RM10,000 and not more than RM100,000 or can be jailed for a period no less than six month and not over five years or both.