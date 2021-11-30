In a first, Taiwanese restaurant launches non-fungible tokens for its food

A restaurant in Taiwan selling fried food has launched a limited-edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for its products. — Picture via Facebook/ Fp Sick

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — A restaurant in Taiwan selling fried food has launched a limited-edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for its products.

Starting out at Shida night market in Da’an district, Taipei, in 1984, Shiyun’s chicken nuggets, broccoli, and king trumpet mushrooms are must haves, Taiwan News reported.

Now, the signature food has been minted as NFTs, with limited editions released of 80 to 500 tokens.

According to the portal, the restaurant launched the NFTs on the blockchain platform Oursong for the price of OSDUS$1 (US$0.00010189 or RM0.0004) each on Saturday, 3am.

“We opened the account just for fun, and the bidding prices are much higher than we expected,” said Shiyun in a statement.

As of Monday evening, the bidding price for the broccoli NFT had reached OSDUS$50,000 (RM20), followed by fried chicken at OSDUS$1,999 (80 sen), and fried squid at OSDUS$500 (20 sen).

Another fried chicken NFT fetched OSDUS$350 (14 sen).

The restaurant said NFT holders of their products can use their tokens to receive one food item in-person.

They do not have to exchange the digital asset, only show proof of ownership.