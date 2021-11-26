Man in the UK who escaped from jail pops up on Facebook announcing his engagement to girlfriend

A man who broke out from jail in October pops up on a Facebook post announcing his engagement to his girlfriend. ― AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 ― A convicted burglar, who managed to escape from jail last month, “showed up” on Facebook to announce his engagement to his girlfriend.

Sam Hawkins had initially announced his plan to marry Danielle Foster in a Facebook post made from prison on October 9 before he jumped over the fence at HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire the next day, Daily Mail reported.

The 34-year-old jailbird was last seen hiking down the A515 towards the Peak District town of Ashbourne with fellow escapee Darren McKay, 37.

Since then police forces around the country have been searching for Hawkins, described as a 'dangerous criminal' and warning the people not to approach him.

On November 23, Foster added a temporary profile picture to her Facebook page that appeared to show her pouting into the camera with a topless Hawkins nibbled on some toast while reclining on a bed next to her.

In July 5 last year, Foster changed her relationship status to announce that she was now with Hawkins, who had been sentenced to nine years and four months jail in 2019.

According to the portal, Hawkins was part of a seven-strong south London gang who were jailed for a total of almost 50 years in June 2019.

They specialised in ramming shops and ripping out automated teller machines as well as residential burglaries and their crime spree lasted from September 2017 until their arrests in December 2018.

HMP Sudbury, which houses 581 prisoners, is a Category D jail, meaning it has minimal security as offenders have been risk-assessed and trusted not to escape.

Prisoners eligible for day release can apply to spend most of their day away from the facility for work, education or other purposes.