Police warns Taiwanese man who uses ambulance service as free taxi

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 ― For the past one year, a Taiwanese man has been calling the ambulance to pick him up from a supermarket to send him to the hospital.

His intention, however, was not to seek treatment rather using the ambulance as a free taxi, Global Times reported.

The man, identified by his surname Wang, contacted the ambulance for the free ride as he refused to walk 200 metres to his home, which is located next to a hospital.

The man was busted when hospital personnel realised he would leave the hospital without seeking treatment after being dropped by the ambulance.

Checks later found the man had been using the ambulance service as a free taxi for 39 times and the Nantou county police was called in.

Police warned Wang that if he commits a similar offence again, he would be fined.

Ambulance services are free in Taiwan.