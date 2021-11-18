Isetan announces closure of 1 Utama outlet after 10 years of operations

Isetan 1 Utama’s last day of business will be on April 5, 2022. ― Picture courtesy of 1 Utama Shopping Centre

PETALING JAYA, Nov 18 ― Isetan 1 Utama will be closing its doors after 10 years of operations in the popular shopping mall here.

The Japanese department store announced the sad news yesterday on its Facebook page.

Its last day of business in 1 Utama will be next year on April 5 and this includes all restaurants in the department store.

“After 10 amazing years at 1 Utama, we would like to thank everyone for your unconditional support throughout,” the post read.

“The last day of Isetan 1 Utama store business operation is on April 5, 2022.”

The good news is other outlets in Kuala Lumpur will remain in business and patrons can also shop online.

“This isn’t goodbye though, we hope to still see you at our other remaining stores in Suria KLCC, The Gardens Mall, The Japan Store LOT 10 and our Online Store at www.ionlinekl.com.my.”

Loyal customers filled the comments section with farewell messages, mourning the closure of eateries within the store including Tonkatsu by Ma Maison, Ichiro Sushi Bar and Menya Musashi which serves Japanese ramen.

“Aww, I will miss your 1 Utama store with different vibes especially the restaurant area,” one Facebook user commented.

“My tonkatsu and ramen place to go,” a second user chimed in.

“Even Isetan can’t stand Covid-19,” another added.

Others asked if the store will be having a closing down sale to get their hands on clearance items.

A leader in Japan’s retail industry for over 100 years, Isetan works with more than 1,000 Malaysian manufacturers and designers to develop high-quality merchandise.

2021 marks Isetan’s 31st year in Malaysia.