‘Salt Bae’ under fire again for rushing patrons to eat within 30 minutes due to ‘overwhelming customers’

Salt Bae has been criticised by patrons for his exorbitant food prices and poor services. — Picture via instagram/nusr_et

PETALING JAYA, November 17 — Turkish restaurateur Salt Bae has come under fire again — this time for putting a time limit for patrons to dine in at his London restaurant.

Metro UK reported that some diners complained that diners were given a two-hour time cap at the London’s Nusr-Et Steakhouse restaurant.

Others were also given a 30-minute warning to finish their meals or else they would be kicked out of the restaurant, according to The Sun.

Some patrons even took to TripAdvisor to give a bad rating of the restaurant and to share their disappointments of being rushed through their meals due to the time limit they had.

Some of the complaints from an angry customer about the service in Salt Bae’s London restaurant. — Screen capture via TripAdvisor

“It’s like Ikea, it looks good but its poor quality (service and food).

“I actually opted not to have Nusret to cut our steak, I just wanted good food,” the user wrote.

Another patron who brought a guest to the restaurant was equally irked as despite having booked the restaurant in advance, he had to wait 35 minutes before his table was ready.

Not only did customers have to wait for their table to be ready despite pre-booking, they were also ignored for 20 minutes by waiters. — Screen capture via TripAdvisor

“After we were shown to the table, we were ignored for about 20 minutes before the waiters came to take our orders.

“What made us so mad was that we were told that we only had an hour or so at the table to make way for other customers,” wrote.

Last month, Nusret Gökçe, nicknamed Salt Bae, was criticised after being accused of removing bad reviews on Google for charging hefty sums for the food in his restaurant.