OnlyFans model makes RM12m without showing her face (VIDEO)

Despite not showing her face, Bambi Blue still gets RM12 million on adult subscription site OnlyFans. — Picture via Instagram/ bambibluehair

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Without showing her face, an OnlyFans model managed to make £2.2 million (RM12 million).

The woman, who goes by the name Bambi Blue online, covered her face in the photos to avoid loved ones from identifying her, Daily Star reported.

Bambi, in her 20s, said that she feared she would be disowned if her family found out about her racy pictures.

Since joining the website, Bambi, who hails from California, US, now draws around £186,000 (RM1.041 million) monthly and has thousands of fans online.

Bambi said her parents are really strict but she gets along well with them.

“They think I am still at the same office job.

“It’s really convenient that it’s more common to work from home nowadays though, so I don’t have to explain why I’m not commuting to work as much anymore.”

As she covers her face, Bambi said her fans are desperate to see how she looks and were willing to pay so that she shows them her face but she has so far resisted the urge to reveal her true identity.

“I had one fan who offered me £3,700 (RM20,729) but I declined.

“Another fan offered to fly me first class to Italy in exchange for a single face picture and I also declined that.”

Meanwhile, another OnlyFans model was more than willing to have herself plastered on a digital billboard at Times Square, gifted by her sugar daddy in conjunction with her birthday.

Speaking to Jam Press, Moriah Mills said she was shocked with the gift.

“Seeing my face up there in bright lights was the most thrilling thing,” Mills said of the 30 meters by 24 meters billboard, which was up from Oct 11 to Oct 17 – her actual birthday.

“I looked stunning,” she said.

“It made me feel like a star and it’s totally what I deserve.”

It is estimated to cost between C$5,000 (RM16,635) and C$50,000 (RM166,354) a day to place the advertisement.

Mills has over 216,000 followers on Instagram and 115,000 on TikTok and reportedly makes C$300,000 (RM998,039) a month on OnlyFans.