Two loyal pet dogs accompany Brazilian man in ambulance, wait outside hospital until he is discharged

Two pet dogs accompanied their owner to the hospital in an ambulance at Sao Paulo, Brazil after he suffered convulsions. ― Picture via Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Two pet dogs won social media praises after they followed their owner to the hospital in an ambulance following a health scare.

José Antônio Pereira, 47, had suffered convulsions in Bauru, Sao Paulo, Brazil and an ambulance was summoned to send the recyclable waste picker to the hospital.

However, when the ambulance arrived, the driver and the technician could not get close to Pereira as his dogs were advancing on anyone who approached him, G1 Portal reported.

After finding out the dogs’ names, the rescuers managed to calm the animals by calling out to them and managed to put Pereira on the stretcher.

Upon seeing Pereira in the ambulance, the dogs — Bob and Chiara — also jumped in and stood beside their owner.

Quoting Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) head nurse Patrícia Iolanda Antunes, the portal reported that the rescuers told her they had no choice but to take the dogs along as they were worried the dogs would run alongside the ambulance and get injured.

The attending doctor also approved the rescuers decision, added the portal.

But the dogs’ loyalty did not end upon Pereira's arrival at the hospital.

As he had to spend the night at the hospital for observation, Bob and Chiara spent the night waiting for Pereira at the emergency unit's door.

All ended well when Bob and Chiara were on hand to greet Pereira following his discharge the next day and they returned home.