Indonesian public order enforcers defends personnel caught with sex workers saying they were undercover

Two Indonesian public order enforcers who were caught with sex workers were actually in undercover operation, says their superior. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Two public order enforcers (Satpol PP) in Indonesia who were caught with sex workers during a raid were supposedly doing undercover work.

Tangerang Satpol PP protocol and communications chief Buceu Gartina denied his officers were involved with the sex workers, Coconuts Jakarta reported.

“They were just ensuring that the woman was a sex worker.

“Otherwise it is difficult to obtain evidence to prove online prostitution,” he was quoted as saying.

The enforcers are municipal police that come under the purview of the local governments of each province, city, and regency.

Its purpose is to assist regional heads in enforcing regional regulations and administering public order and public security.

The officers were caught when the agency was conducting raids at motels and boarding houses over the weekend where a dozen sex workers and their clients were arrested.

When found, the officers were in separate rooms with the sex workers that they booked online.

They were said to be naked and in possession of contraceptives at the time of the raid.

It is unclear why the officers were naked with the sex workers when getting them into a room would have been enough evidence.

Gartina also did not explain if indeed it was an undercover operation, why two officers were needed to solicit when theoretically one would have been sufficient. — AFP