Singaporean woman plans funeral before dying of lung cancer, gives away lottery tickets to mourners

A Singaporean woman gave out lottery tickets to those who paid their last respects to her during her funeral. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Instead of letting her funeral be a solemn affair, a Singaporean woman decided to add some colour to it by giving out lottery tickets to those who paid their last respects to her.

Evelyn Hoi, who died of lung cancer, had personally planned her funeral and decorated her mourning hall, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Evelyn’s husband Royston Lim said that his 38-year-old wife started developing chest pains in June and was confirmed to be suffering from late stage lung cancer upon a check-up.

“She does not drink or smoke, lived a healthy life,” he said.

“She did suffer from slight cough a month before the check.

“She had thought it was a normal cough thus did not pay much attention to it.”

Observations by the portal’s journalist at Evelyn’s mourning hall found it decorated with colourful balloons.

Her sister Yi Lian said Evelyn loved to drink bubble tea and had instructed that she be offered bubble tea during prayers.

Asia One reported that Evelyn began to plan for her funeral 10 days before her death.

“We went with her plan, showing her sketches of the decorations, including the colours that she wanted,” Lim reportedly said.

Lim said his wife had many branded bags and jewellery and before her death, she arranged for the items to be distributed to friends and family as keepsakes.

Evelyn also penned farewell letters to Lim, her parents, and sister six hours before her death, although she was in severe discomfort then.

Lim said Evelyn’s only regret was not being able to travel due to the pandemic.

“Marrying her is the luckiest thing that’s happened to me,” he said.