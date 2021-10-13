Judge in China allows four workers to raid contractor’s piggy bank to get their wages (VIDEO)

A judge at Zhejiang Province, China decided to allow four workers to raid a contractor's piggy bank for wages owed. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — A judge in China allowed four workers to raid a contractor’s piggy bank for wages owed after the accused was found to have no properties in his name.

The accused, identified by his surname Ying, had failed to pay the wages of his four workers prompting them to file a case in court, Global Times reported.

With a mandate from the judge, the four workers and the judge went to the man’s house at Huzhou City in East China’s Zhejiang Province to take the amount owed from his piggy bank.

Ying also had no bank account making it impossible to collect the debt owed by him.

A Sina Weibo user commented that judging from the size of the piggy bank, Ying is far from broke.

“People who are short of money will not have so much change sitting idly in a savings jar,” said the user.