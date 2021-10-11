Malaysian man and friends wait near toll plaza for stroke of midnight when interstate travels allowed (VIDEO)

TikTok user Muhd Fareast shared a video of him and his friends waiting for interstate travel to be allowed. — Screenshot via TikTok/ Muhd Fareast

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Malaysians rejoiced at thelifting of interstate travel restrictions beginning October 11.

Some Malaysians planned ahead ahead.

Like TikTok user Muhd Fareast and friends who camped out by the road near a toll plaza heading towards Pahang just a few hours after the announcement was made.

The group were awaiting the stroke of midnight when interstate travels are allowed once again to avoid the expected traffic congestion.

“We’re just waiting to enter the toll plaza once the clock strikes 12.01 am,” he said in the video.

“I parked my car on the roadside while waiting and even though it feels like torture to wait but it’ll be worth it in the end.”

His TikTok video has been viewed over one million times with comments from social media users wishing him and his buddies a safe journey back.

“Remember to do your swab test first before going back to your hometown,” commented user Edyu_SweetHouse.

“Drive safely and don’t forget to follow the SOP’s,” user Erinna said.

Meanwhile, another TikTok user, Bha’eing, also commented that he was also on ‘standby’ at the Juru toll plaza while waiting for midnight.

According to a report by FMT, although the ban on interstate travel has been lifted, there has yet to be any unusual traffic flow reported on major highways and at state borders at the time of writing.