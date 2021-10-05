British twins now want to have matching designer private parts after spending RM795k on plastic surgery

After spending RM795,000 on plastic surgeries, twins Dolly and Daisy Simpson now want to have matching designer private part. ― Screen capture from YouTube/ This Morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — A pair of British twins, who have spent £140,000 (RM795,689) on surgeries to look identical, now want to have matching designer private parts.

Dolly and Daisy Simpson, 25, from Stockton-on-Tees, made the revelation during their appearance on a television show This Morning with their mother Christina to discuss their decision to go under-the-knife after having matching nose and boob jobs, Daily Mail reported.

The sisters told the host Phillip Scofield that they hoped to have matching labiaplasty and are also considering getting the Brazilian Butt lift surgery to alter their looks.

Daisy said her face was a bit rounder.

“And when we go to the surgeon, we do ask for the same look and to try to get the same result,” Dolly said.

The duo’s plastic surgery journey began with lip fillers when they were 18 years old.

They then progressed to having a nose job and a boob job together during the pandemic, with the pair deciding to have the procedure on the same day and with the same surgeon.

“Dolly has had a labiaplasty and I actually haven’t yet,” Daisy said.

Dolly, however, said Daisy had booked for the procedure but has yet to undergo it due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Asked by Scofield on the need to look alike, Daisy blamed it on insecurity.

“We don’t need to look alike, it’s just we both have that insecurity.

“We do want to look similar, and we want the same surgeons, but she’s a little more extreme than me. I don’t want to look exactly the same as her”

The twins said they had paid for their surgeries using money they had saved up by doing nude OnlyFans content.

Christina said she believed her daughters were beautiful even before they had the procedures.

“I do believe there have been various things that have triggered this off. They got bullied at school because they were twins and dressed alike.”

“They didn’t feel too good about themselves. Social media has a big impact,” she said.