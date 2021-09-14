Meet Rozy, South Korea’s first virtual human influencer based on AI that has landed over 100 sponsorships

Rozy, Korea's first virtual influencer that has her own social media presence and has over 60,000 followers on Instagram. — Picture via instagram/rozy.gram

PETALING JAYA, Sept 14 — Meet Rozy, South Korea’s first virtual human and influencer with over 60,000 followers on Instagram who has landed over 100 sponsorships.

Based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), ‘she’ was created by South Korea content-creation group Sidus Studio X, reported Korea.net.

Her age will forever remain the same at 22, and she has been keeping an active presence online as a ‘real human’ since December last year.

Allkpop reported Sidus Studio X’s chief executive officer Baek Seung-yeop saying that the company has received eight exclusive contracts and has landed more than 100 sponsorships.

“We have not been able to process all the sponsorships yet.

“We have achieved our goal of profit now, and I think Rozy will be able to make more than one billion South Korean won (RM3.5 million) by the end of the year.”

Baek explained that no specific person was used to mirror Rozy’s looks nor did the company take a western model to draw inspiration to create Rozy.

He added that the reason why virtual humans like Rozy are popular is because they can avoid unsavoury privacy scandals.

In terms of being in the advertising scene, there isn’t a time and space limitation for them as locations and scenes can be created through computer graphics.

A virtual human is a computer-generated moving image of a human being, used in films as an extra in large crowd scenes.