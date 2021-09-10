Viral Perak ‘Fogging Clown’ juggles sanitising homes, does surprise birthday deliveries and sells fruits

Shaharul (left) brought cheer to a family by delivering a birthday cake and entertaining the family. ― Picture via Facebook/ShaharulHisamBaharuddin

PETALING JAYA, Sept 10 ― He went viral for sanitising homes in his clown outfit, but for hardworking Shaharul Hisam Baharuddin, that is just one of the jobs from his newfound means to sustain himself during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hailing from Taiping, he used to work as a master of ceremonies, DJ, and performed as a clown for events but the situation put a stop to his event management jobs.

Shahrul looked for innovative ways to still be able to entertain people by donning his clown costume to sanitise homes.

During the difficult period, he has sanitised and brought cheer to 20 homes and its residents since this year’s lockdown thanks to his creative idea of looking for ways to keep himself afloat.

Speaking to Malay Mail, he said that because he has been in events management for over 13 years, he knew how to pick himself up and find the strength to cheer people despite hard times.

“Many people are depressed over the surging Covid-19 cases while young children at home are feeling restless and bored at home.

“And what’s a better way to heal the community to bring cheer to them amidst the sadness and the gloomy feeling all of us are going through right now?”

And his joyous routine earned him a call for a new gig ― a delivery of a birthday cake and a surprise for a customer’s mother yesterday.

“It’s a nice feeling to entertain people after so long, especially since events were cancelled under the third movement control order.

“Following strict standard operating procedures is my priority when I sanitise homes.”

Shahrul has also kept himself helping one of his relatives pack and sell fresh fruits around Perak.

“I was fortunate to have my relative ask me last year whether I was interested in selling fruits or not, especially when all events were cancelled and I had a lot of free time.

“Although selling fruits is not related to my entertainment business, it’s still a job and I grabbed it because I can earn an extra income.

“I plan to make my own chocolate bouquet and sell it to people soon.”