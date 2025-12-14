CAIRO, Dec 14 — In the heart of Cairo, the air hangs heavy with the comforting scent of lentils, rice, and fried onions. Behind the counter of a bustling eatery, Mustafa Aboul-Fotouh moves with quiet precision, assembling plates of koshary: the humble, hearty dish that has quietly come to embody Egypt itself, Xinhua reported.

On Wednesday, his lifetime of labour was honoured in an extraordinary way: koshary was officially inscribed on the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity for 2025.

For Aboul-Fotouh, 52, the recognition is not merely professional; it is profoundly personal. “My father taught me that we are not just serving food; we are preserving a piece of Egypt’s social fabric,” he says, his hands moving deftly as he layers rice, lentils, macaroni, and tomato sauce.

“Koshary is the meal of equality. Here, your wallet doesn’t matter. Everyone is simply Egyptian, sharing the same perfectly balanced dish.”

Koshary’s story is as layered as the ingredients that compose it. Its foundation of rice and lentils is said to have been inspired by Indian khichdi during the 19th-century British presence in Egypt. Italian immigrants later contributed macaroni and tangy tomato sauce, while Egyptians added the finishing touch: crispy fried onions and hot vinegar sauce. Over time, these influences coalesced into a dish that is unmistakably Egyptian.

The Unesco recognition marks a milestone: koshary is the first Egyptian dish to achieve such global acknowledgment. For the customers lining up at Aboul-Fotouh’s restaurant, the honour transforms an everyday meal into a connection to heritage.

An Egyptian waiter serves koshary at Abou Tarek restaurant downtown Cairo as Unesco recognised the dish as an intangible cultural heritage on December 10, 2025. — AFP pic

“Koshary is my engine,” says Ahmed Ali, 35, a construction worker taking a lunch break. “It’s hot, cheap, and the mix of ingredients is perfect fuel for a physical job. I’m proud that Egypt’s daily meal is now part of world heritage.”

For younger diners, koshary is both comfort and ritual. “We love it because it’s our go-to meal for hanging out with friends,” says Yara Sami, 21, a university student. “It’s comforting, traditional, and budget-friendly. Unesco recognition feels like an amazing validation of Egypt’s popular culture and cuisine.”

Every plate of koshary carries a story: of colonial encounters, migration, and the daily rhythms of millions. It asks nothing of its diners but to eat, to connect, and to remember. In the simple, perfectly balanced mixture of ingredients, history is tasted, preserved, and shared.

“It’s remarkable that a simple street food can carry such profound cultural importance,” Sami says, stirring her fork through the familiar layers. — Bernama-Xinhua