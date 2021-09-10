Malaysia Aviation Group offers low fares, holiday packages in support of Langkawi travel bubble

File picture of the iconic eagle statue in Langkawi. ― Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Leading up to the opening of Langkawi on Malaysia Day (September 16), subsidiaries of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) — Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and MHholidays — are offering low fares and travel packages for immediate booking until September 30 for travel between September 16 and October 31, 2021.

In a statement today, the group said fully-vaccinated customers can kick start their long-awaited holiday with Malaysia Airlines’ Economy Lite fare from RM89 for all-in one-way and enjoy the perks of travelling full service with, among others, a seven-kilogramme cabin baggage allowance, complimentary snacks, meals and beverages.

“Customers looking for maximum ease of travel can also opt for the Economy Flex fare for additional benefits including unlimited date changes with no fees incurred, free refunds without a fee, Go Show flexibility, priority check-in, boarding, and check-in baggage allowance of 35kg,” it said.

Meanwhile, Firefly is offering attractive deals from as low as RM19 from Penang to Langkawi and RM69 from Subang to Langkawi with a RM50 discount as an incentive to fully vaccinated individuals.

Customers can take advantage of Malaysia Airlines’ 28x weekly service to Langkawi from KL International Airport (KLIA) and Firefly’s 10x weekly service from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, Selangor.

MHholidays, the tour operating arm of Malaysia Airlines, offers 50 per cent discount on flight tickets plus hotel packages at selected four to five-star hotels, namely, The Datai Langkawi, Berjaya Langkawi Resort, Pelangi Beach Resort and Spa, and Vivanta Langkawi Rebak Island.

“Customers are encouraged to keep themselves informed of the latest Langkawi tourism bubble standard operating procedures by the National Security Council (MKN) at https://www.mkn.gov.my/web/ms/sop-perintah-kawalan-pergerakan/.

More information can be obtained at https://www.malaysiaairlines.com/my/en.html or https://www.fireflyz.com.my and https://holidays.malaysiaairlines.com. — Bernama



