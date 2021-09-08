Petronas Dagangan Berhad offers RM1m worth of prizes through its Mesra-Visa Kasih Bonanza campaign

Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB) collaborates with Visa to recognize frontline heroes and customers’ loyalty during the pandemic. — Picture via Petronas Facebook account

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB) has launched the Mesra-Visa Kasih Bonanza Campaign in collaboration Visa, awarding over 1,000 fortunate winners a total of RM1 million in cash and Mesra points.

In this campaign, two grand prize winners will be announced each month from September 2021 to January 2022, and 60 first prize winners will each get RM1,000.

The first 200 monthly winners will each be awarded 20,000 Mesra Points (RM200).

Participating customers need to spend not less than RM40 in three consecutive transactions at any Petronas or Kedai Mesra station within the same month to be eligible for first and monthly prizes, or spend a total of RM300 in the identical month to be rewarded for the grand prize.

In addition, Visa credit or debit card holders and Setel app users can earn 2X entries, while CardTerus users on the Setel app may earn 4X entries.

Khalil Muri says PBD is always on the lookout for new collaborations that will expand its products and reward our consumers. — Picture via PBD

PDB Retails Business head Khalil Muri said through the partnership with Visa, the company was able to thank its customers for their loyalty with hefty rewards during the pandemic.

“Our collaboration with Visa this year enables us to run the campaign over five months and offer meaningful prizes to more monthly winners, aside from the grand and first prize category prizes.

“We look forward to continuously bringing joy to our customers during these trying times,” he said.

PDB is also introducing two new awards, including incentives for the frontliners who have been combating Covid-19 to break the infectious chain in the community.

For their efforts, the frontline heroes will get an additional RM500 cash upon winning any of the categories

Adding to that, those who have uploaded a screenshot of their vaccination appointment or digital certificate will earn a bonus of 4X entries or 8X entries if they have attached a Visa credit or debit card to their Setel account for the first and monthly prize categories in support of the national vaccination programme

Visa Country Manager in Malaysia Ng Kong Boon said his company was happy to work with PBD, adding that the pandemic would be an ideal opportunity to launch the campaign to honour frontline heroes.

“Launching this campaign during the Covid period is meaningful as it enables our cardholders, including the frontliners helping to fight the pandemic, win attractive cash prizes when they spend at Petronas stations, whilst promoting the use of digital payments in the country,” he said.

PDB encourages its customers to download and utilise the Setel app since it is a safer payment option that not only avoids physical contact but also enhances their chances of winning.

Additionally, the app allows users to quickly give to PDB’s Food Bank Program to provide a helping hand to those who are in need during this challenging period.