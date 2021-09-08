Lazada unveils new exclusive midnight deals for 9.9 biggest brands sale and LazMall offers throughout September

Lazada will unveil new exclusive Midnight Deals for 9.9 Biggest Brands Sale and LazMall Offers throughout September. — Screencap from Lazada.com.my

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Lazada will unveil new exclusive Midnight Deals for 9.9 Biggest Brands Sale and LazMall Offers throughout September.

In a statement, it said the deals begin with the highly anticipated LazMall Crazy Brand Mega Offers and the new Exclusive Midnight Deals, both of which will be available from 12am to 2am on September 9.

It has advised buyers to top up the Lazada Wallet ahead of time because as soon as the clock strikes midnight, some of the best market-beating deals will be offered within the first two hours of the 9.9 Sale.

Lazada has also introduced its new limited-time-only Exclusive Midnight Deals, which will provide customers with an extra 10 per cent off voucher and 999 LazCoins giveaway, in addition to existing promotions, during the first two hours from 12am on September 9.

“The extra 10 per cent off voucher, which can be stacked on top of select LazMall Crazy Brand Mega Offers, will be made available on Lazada’s 9.9 Sale page at 12am sharp on September 9, and will be redeemable during the first two hours of the sale for selected products on the page.

“When you successfully complete the checkout process on any LazMall Crazy Brand Mega Offers before two am, the 999 LazCoins will be automatically credited to you on the app,” it said.

Lazada also offers RM9-off-every-RM99-spent Lazada Bonus, free shipping vouchers, and up to 60 per cent off discounts throughout Lazada’s 9.9 Sale from September 9 to 11.

With over 10,000 brands available on LazMall Malaysia, 3,800 more than last year, Lazada users will be spoilt for choice with the vast array of high-quality assortments across all categories this 9.9 Sale.

For more info on Lazada 9.9 Biggest Brands Sale, LazMall, and free shipping channel, buyers can visit https://lzd.co/MegaSale; https://lzd.co/LazMallBrandMegaOffersMY; and https://lzd.co/LazadaMYFreeShipping — Bernama