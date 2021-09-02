BonusLink partners Luno to offer bitcoin vouchers to members in Malaysia

BonusLink members can now purchase digital vouchers via the Blink App and get 85 per cent off bitcoin vouchers. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Loyalty company BonusLink has entered into a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange Luno to offer bitcoin vouchers to its members nationwide.

In a statement, BonusLink said members can now purchase the digital vouchers via the Blink App and get 85 per cent off bitcoin voucher using Luno’s “Instant Buy” function.

Luno, via BonusLink, is offering two bitcoin vouchers.

The first, launched on August 30, is a RM100 voucher offered at an exclusive redemption of only 1,500 BonusLink points or RM15 via the Blink App.

The second voucher, which is for RM150 will go live during mid-September 2021.

Both vouchers are applicable for new Luno users only to redeem via its “Instant Buy” feature.

The feature allows customers to buy cryptocurrencies instantly from as low as RM1.

The Blink App was launched in July 2020 with a whole suite of features.

At present, there are more than 500,000 registered users on the app with over 220,000 monthly active users.

Luno Malaysia country manager Aaron Tang said being a regulated exchange allows them to explore new ways of expanding access to crypto for users in Malaysia.

“An innovative approach is to leverage the breadth and depth of loyalty players like BonusLink.

“We expect this effort to drive massive awareness and adoption, making it easy for users on BonusLink to access crypto and begin their investment journey.”

He said they looked forward to working closely with BonusLink on further collaborations.

Echoing similar sentiments, Lim Tecwyn, who leads the transformation at BonusLink said the addition of Luno to their partnership base is synergistic and attracts the younger segment of their base while also complementing the digital transformation efforts the company is undergoing.

“We continually strive to fulfil our single-minded mission of making every moment a Bonus for all our members and partners so that we effectively make life more rewarding, build deep and meaningful connections, and stay relevant in an ever-changing digital landscape.”

According to Lim, BonusLink has enabled a whole suite of digital vouchers on the app including leading brands such as Shell, Parkson, Tealive, Speedwork Autocare, Texas Chicken and San Francisco Coffee this year.

“In August, we are now giving our users the opportunity to try their hands at cryptocurrency, through this collaboration with Luno.”

The promotion with BonusLink will run until December 31.

Users can download the Blink App by simply searching for “BonusLink” on the iOS or Android App Stores, available only in Malaysia.

The Blink App recently won the 2021 Malaysia Technology Excellence Award under the category of Mobile – Marketing and Public Relations.