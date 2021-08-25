Batik for all seasons: Six Malaysian batik brands you can wear not just for Merdeka but all year round

Ring in Malaysia’s 64th year of independence with batik from these brands that have modernised the iconic fabric. ― Pictures via Instagram/Batik by Nell, Fern Batik Collective

PETALING JAYA, Aug 25 ― The beloved batik is undeniably an art form that is synonymous with Malaysia’s national identity.

More than just sarongs or silk versions worn once a year for formal events, the iconic fabric has in recent times been revisited and reimagined by creative homegrown entrepreneurs who have found a way to modernise batik and elevate its wearability.

Whether it’s a fabric face mask for pandemic times, a breezy shirt for weekends or fun reversible crop tops, these brands, some of which are micro home-run businesses, have cleverly breathed new life into batik for daily use.

The cotton batik Reversible High Neck Crop Top features a fully adjustable lace-up back. ― Pictures via Instagram/Batik by Nell

Batik by Nell

Nyonya mum and daughter duo Nellie Pop and Jee are the women behind Batik by Nell that creates a multitude of batik products from fabric face masks and comfy camisole tops to adjustable skirts and cute sundresses in joy-inducing prints.

Originally from Melaka, Nellie has been sewing and designing for more than 30 years so you can expect a great fit and impeccable tailoring in their pieces lovingly made at home in Subang Jaya.

Their creations tend to sell out quickly but the good news is interested buyers can place custom orders.

Gerson Batik previously launched batik saree batiks for its Deepavali collection. ― Pictures via Instagram/Gerson Batik

Gerson Batik

What sets Gerson Batik apart from others is everything here is custom made, making each piece unique and one-of-a-kind.

The family-run business has modern batik designs for women, children and men, and they’ve even launched collections for significant holidays such as Chinese New Year, Hari Raya and Deepavali.

Gerson’s Deepavali range, for example, included a custom-made batik saree blouse that was a hit with customers.

For Merdeka, the brand will be launching batik totes to commemorate Malaysia’s 64th year of independence.

Batik linen shirts and Panama hats with batik details are just some of the lifestyle items you’ll find at Kapten Batik. ― Pictures via Instagram/Kapten Batik

Kapten Batik

Think batik for men stops at batik shirts for your company’s annual dinner? Lifestyle men’s label Kapten Batik has unearthed the possibilities of batik for men.

There are stylish linen shirts that you can dress down with shorts or dress up simply by throwing on a blazer.

There are even sandals with batik elements and stylish Panama hats featuring a batik band.

Besides an online store, Kapten Batik is available on Shopee with outlets at Publika Shopping Gallery, Bangsar Shopping Centre and Isetan Suria KLCC.

Batik Boutique’s DIY painting kit (left) and Merdeka tote bag. ― Pictures via Batik Boutique

The Batik Boutique

American expat Amy Blair founded Batik Boutique in 2013 after meeting single mum Ana who was looking for more income to support her family.

Ana could sew so they transformed batik fabric into unique gifts that turned out to be in high demand and today, the business empowers hundreds of artisans like Ana by providing them with a fair and sustainable income.

The products on offer range from bags and pouches to scarves and apparel for him and her but especially for Merdeka, there’s the Tunku Abdul Rahman tote bag which Batik Boutique collaborated with Projek 57 to create.

If you’re feeling like picking up a new skill, the DIY batik painting kit is the perfect lockdown activity to get you acquainted with one of Malaysia’s most beloved traditions.

The vibrant colours of the tropics play a huge role in Kanoe’s designs. ― Picture via Instagram/Kanoe

Kanoe

Armed with a fashion design degree from Sydney, Australia and a Masters in Fashion as Art from Italy, Noelle Kan founded Kanoe in 2016 that celebrates natural fibres found in the tropics.

Made in small batches with fabric from all over the globe, Kanoe is also an enterprise that supports refugees by outsourcing the sewing to disadvantaged groups to help them earn an income.

On top of the usual suspects of dresses, scrunchies and face masks, what’s great about Kanoe is that they offer larger sizes and there’s also a stay-at-home range that is perfect for those working from home.

Fern Batik Collective is known for its sustainable luxury resort wear using batik techniques. ― Pictures via Instagram/Fern Batik Collective

Fern Batik Collective

Fern Chua has redefined batik techniques by injecting a contemporary approach using sponges, brushes, drops and unexpected colour combinations.

Since its inception in 2015, the Malaysian luxury resort wear label has been taking a leaf out of nature’s book to create elegant and memorable hand-painted pieces to delight batik lovers and fashion enthusiasts.

Fern’s creations are mostly made locally on-demand to curb overproduction as well as to minimise fabric waste.