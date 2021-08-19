Parents with young children advised to check if certain symptoms persist to detect childhood cancer

Friends of Childhood Cancer Northern also gives out milk powder to young cancer patients apart from monetary aid. — Photo via Facebook/Friends of Childhood Cancer Northern

IPOH, Aug 19 — A paediatric haematology and oncology consultant has advised parents with young children who have concerns about their child’s health to have it checked.

Dr Eni Juraida Abdul Rahman said it would be best to have it checked to clear any doubts of whether it could be childhood cancer.

“Early detection is the best way to ensure it can be cured.”

She was speaking to the media in conjunction with the Childhood Cancer Fundraising Project organised by Lions Club of Ipoh Evergreen.

Dr Eni said in her years of practice, children are in Stage Three or Stage Four of the disease when referred to them.

“There is no evidence to suggest that one’s diet or the environment they stay in will lead them to suffer from cancer.

“All have the same risk. Even a child,” she said, adding that in Malaysia, some 800 children were reported to suffer from cancer between 2005 and 2010.

While childhood cancer is rare, the disease is the second-highest leading cause of death among children in Malaysia after accidents.

Dr Eni said one of the reasons why it was difficult to detect cancer in children was it mimics an infection.

“The common symptoms are recurring fever, unexplained weight loss, headache that is accompanied by vomit and trauma at unusual places.

“Sometimes a general practitioner may not be able to catch the condition so when symptoms persist, it is best to have it looked into further.”

One of the most prevalent childhood cancers is retinoblastoma, an eye cancer that begins in the retina, said Dr Eni.

“The pupil of a healthy person is black colour. When we take photographs, the retina will appear red in the photo.

“But for children with retinoblastoma, the pupil will appear white.”

Stressing that cancer is curable if detected early, Dr Eni said parents need to be mentally strong.

“When parents are informed their child has cancer, it is indeed devastating.

“They must not be in denial as it will only lead to failure in treating their children.”

If need be, approach support groups so that other parents whose children suffer from cancer can share how they go down the route, said Dr Eni.

The mooncakes available for sale by Lions Club of Ipoh Evergreen to raise funds. — Photo courtesy of Sylvia Lee

Raising awareness

Lions Club of Ipoh Evergreen president Sylvia Lee said the organisation has set a modest target of RM10,000 for the project.

“Half of it will be channelled to Persatuan Kebajikan Kanser Kanak-Kanak Kami Endah Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun Ipoh and RM2,000 for Friends of Childhood Cancer Northern while the balance for our awareness projects on childhood cancer.”

To raise the funds, the organisation is selling non-halal mooncakes.

“We have six different packages of mooncakes to choose from with prices ranging between RM34 and RM73,” she said, adding that each package comes with four mooncakes in different flavours.

Lee said delivery can be arranged if the order comes from Ipoh.

“For orders outside of Ipoh, a flat of RM10 is charged for delivery,” she said, adding that the delivery is open for orders throughout Peninsular Malaysia.

Lee said the organisation also accepts funds to be channelled to the two organisations.

Last day to order the mooncakes is on September 19.

For further details on the project, contact Joseph Ooi (012-5167732), Katherine Tuen (018-2253098), Catherine SA (016-5316343) or Leez Ng (013-4968868).

There to help

Friends of Childhood Cancer Northern president Maznah Tayib said the association needs at least RM5,000 monthly to assist families whose children have been diagnosed with cancer.

“Every month, we get between 15 and 17 young cancer patients,” she said, adding that the association’s membership is open to residents from Northern Perak, Penang, Kedah and Perlis with children aged up to 18.

Besides providing monetary assistance, Maznah said the association also gives out milk, diapers, and a wheelchair to cancer patients.

“The monetary assistance is normally set aside for B40 families and it will be continued until the child’s treatment is completed.”

The association also provides support groups for families.

“We have parents who are stressed out when informed their children have cancer.

“The support group is there to cheer them on and show them how to go about it.”

For more information about the association, visit their Facebook page.