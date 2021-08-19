Hong Kong doctoral student detained for animal cruelty after accused of layering snails with salt

Hong Kong doctoral student kills snails with the motive of saving the world. ― Picture via Facebook/Coconuts

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 ― A 25-year-old doctoral student from Hong Kong Polytechnic University has been detained for animal cruelty after being accused of killing snails by coating them with salt.

The computer science student was called to assist an investigation after receiving complaints of him sprinkling salt on snails near Tsim Sha Tsui's East Ocean Centre.

Interestingly, he explained to those passersby who tried to stop his cruelty that snails are harmful and constitute a threat to the environment, taking the measure to eradicate them.

The incident has gained much attention with some social media users saying they found his cruelty no big deal compared to greater offences.

“Oh no ,in our garden on the rooftop a lot of snails are eating my vegetable plant so no need to kill them, just let them eat our plants hahaha,” said one user.

“So I guess we have reached the time where a can of insect spray is now illegal??” asked another.

“How about catching the person who poisoned the animals at Cyberport earlier this year?” asked another Facebook user.

The animal crime squad authorities have arrested the man and seized the attire he was wearing at the time of the incident in his apartment near Hillwood Road in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Based on the preliminary investigations, he is suspected of sprinkling salt on three snails, reported Coconuts.

The suspect could face a HK$200,000 fine and three years in prison if convicted.

There has been a global spike in animal cruelty cases during the ongoing pandemic.

A week ago, another Hong Kong man was detained on suspicion of animal cruelty after killing rabbits, mice, and frogs in the name of sacrifices in voodoo rituals with the intention to bring luck to his customers who paid up to HK$20,000.

Authorities also arrested a 19-year-old fortune teller last Thursday after a social media account posted pictures of rabbits and white mice being killed, reported Hong Kong Free Press.

Last week, a woman in Ohio, US, was arrested for locking her dog in her as a punishment which led to the death of her pet.