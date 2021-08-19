Celcom offers exclusive deals to Malaysians in conjunction with 64th Merdeka anniversary

Idham Nawawi (pic) urges Malaysians to stay connected with each other through Celcom’s 4G network with 4G devices. ― Picture via Celcom

PETALING JAYA, Aug 19 ― This Merdeka, Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) is offering exclusive deals that offer great savings and affordability to all Malaysians.

Such deals include Celcom's Merdeka Iphone sale which offers savings up to RM2,200 for the latest iPhone models such iPhone 12, 12 mini, 11, XR and SE when customers sign up with Celcom’s MEGA postpaid plans.

This offer is from today till September 30.

Celcom is also extending its digital inclusivity support to B40 communities with affordable mobile and device plans, aligned with government’s initiative such as Jaringan Prihatin, daily FREE 1GB productivity Internet and Pakej Peranti RM1 Malaysia Prihatin.

Its Merdeka-themed campaign “U Ok Tak?” encourages Malaysians to check-in with someone through a simple phone call, text, video, or any form of interaction to support one another amid Covid-19.

Celcom’s chief executive officer Idham Nawawi said that the brand understands the challenges faced by Malaysians today and the importance of staying in touch with one another.

Committed to care for Malaysians, he added Celcom will equip them with the best and affordable offerings.

“As a homegrown organization that strongly resonates and stands united with all Malaysians in celebrating the nation’s 64th Merdeka, we want to enable everyone to stay connected with their friends and family on our widest 4G network with 4G devices.

“We are also encouraging Malaysians to reach out with one another through the simplest forms of communication, such as dropping a simple text message or having a video call with a loved one which can positively transform your day.

“Aligned with the government’s special Pakej Peranti RM1 Malaysia Prihatin, Celcom is also continuously reaching out to Malaysians with its widest 4G network and affordable packages,” he said.

He said Celcom has a duty to help Malaysians power ahead of the current challenges they face today and tomorrow and to stay safe and connected with each other.

For more information on Celcom’s latest offerings and exclusive deals, visit Celcom's website head to Celcom’s Facebook and Twitter pages.