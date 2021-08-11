Covid-19: Florida man’s funeral turns into vaccination and testing ground in his memory

The family of Marquis Davis turned his funeral into a Covid-19 vaccination and testing ground in his memory. ― Picture via Facebook/ Youth Daily

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 ― The family of a Florida man who died of Covid-19, turned his funeral into a vaccination and testing ground in his memory.

ABC News reported that it was 28-year-old Marquis Davis' wish to be vaccinated once he recovered from the virus.

The businessman, however, died on July 26 before getting vaccinated.

Davis's wife Charnese described her husband as a hardworking and loving man, who looked after his siblings following his mother's death in 2012.

She said Davis fell ill in late July and had been quarantined at home but his condition turned for the worse.

“He was losing his breath just by getting up. I was like, this is not normal, you need extra help,” Charnese reportedly said.

He was then taken to a hospital where he was put on an oxygen machine before he succumbed to the virus six days later.

Despite being hesitant to take the vaccine initially, Davis told Charnese that he wanted to be inoculated after he recovered.

“He was in the hospital. He said, 'Bae, I'm going to get the vaccine when I get out of here.' So he was going to get it. I was like 'Good, I'm so happy you said that, but it's too late,'“ Charnese said.

Charnese said their church, Faith Temple Christian Center in Rockledge, later approached her about offering the vaccine and Covid-19 testing at his wake and memorial and she agreed immediately.

“Now we're seeing things completely shift with this delta variant,” Dr R. Shaun Ferguson, the pastor of Faith Temple Christian Center said.

“[Marquis] was 28 years old, had the rest of his life in front of him, and because of Covid-19, specifically this delta variant, and he was not vaccinated, his life was cut short

“Our position as a church is let's get this cut. Let's do this. I don't want to see another person lose their life, period.”

The church partnered the state to offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Covid-9 testing was also made available at the event.

Charnese said hosting the vaccination event at the funeral is sending a message to the community about how dangerous the virus is.

“He was so adamant about not getting it, everything we hear about the vaccine wasn't always perfect...It's a lot of younger adults my age who don't want to get it or they think it won't affect them.

“But, it does affect you. This could have been prevented, so let's get vaccinated so it doesn't happen to you.

“At least have a fighting chance. Protect yourself. Protect your family. This is nothing to be playing around with.”