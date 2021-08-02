British woman sets up GoFundMe page to get donations for surgery to reduce the size of her breasts

Esme ‘Lili’ Clemson from Wolverhampton, England, has reached out to the public to help reduce the size of her breasts. — Picture via Instagram/ liliclemson

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — A British woman is seeking donations from the public for a surgery to reduce the size of her breasts.

This was after her request for the procedure was denied by the UK’s state-funded health service National Health Service (NHS).

Esme ‘Lili’ Clemson, from Wolverhampton, told The Mirror that the size of her breasts were 32JJ/K when people her age are normally 32C.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about getting a reduction. It would mean the world to me.”

“I would not wish to give these boobs to my worst enemy. I don’t think people realise how severe this is.”

“It’s not a blessing. My boobs are not perky, they sag, they droop, they have stretch marks all around them, they are not attractive or nice to look at,” the 20-year-old told the portal.

Her extra-large bust has caused a range of physical issues, including back pain and sluggishness, with her most painful experience being when she was burnt at a fast-food outlet.

“The grill was still hot and I leaned too far forward when cleaning the back and I actually burned one side of my boob as I was leaning over.”

Clemson. who has set up a GoFundMe page, added that she also suffers from acne on her breasts, which she says is caused by their size.

“Because there’s a lot of skin around my torso and chest area, it accumulates sweat and I get acne in certain areas.”

“It makes them look uglier which makes me feel uglier.”

Besides the physical pain, Clemson also suffered mental strain.

Clemson said she became the focus of unwelcome attention at school when her breasts ballooned in size from a B cup to an E cup between the ages of 13 and 14.

It continued to grow one or two cup sizes every year afterwards, leading to crude comments from some of her classmates.

“I had a lot more guy friends than girls and my boobs were always a running joke or topic of conversation,” she said.

“People would always oversexualise it. I would always be called big boobs and things like that. It does scar you a little bit.

“One guy I had a crush on in secondary school said ‘I only like you for your body, not your face’.

“I would always wear a blazer because I was so self-conscious. I didn’t want to bring attention to my boobs. I still cover them up now.”

Clemson said she had been asking the NHS for a breast reduction since 2018 but doctors repeatedly told her she could not have one as she was overweight and under 21.

She subsequently reduced her weight in the hopes she would finally have the surgery this year but was told in April that her BMI was still too high.