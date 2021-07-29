‘No more sweets’: Google to ban sugar dating apps from Play Store starting Sept 1

Google will ban sugar dating apps on its Play Store starting September 1.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Tech giant Google has released a long list of changes and policy updates to its Play Store that will come into effect on September 1.

The policy updates include closing the Play Store’s door on sugar dating apps from across the world.

The move will only affect Android users.

In summary, Google said the firm is updating its Inappropriate Content policy to institute new restrictions on sexual content, specifically prohibiting compensated sexual relationships such as sugar dating.

Google noted that the policy is to ensure that Google Play remains a safe and respectful platform.

“We have created standards defining and prohibiting content that is harmful or inappropriate for our users,” reads Google Inappropriate Content policy page.

Other topics that fall under Google’s inappropriate content policy includes sexual content and profanity, hate speech, violence and marijuana.

For the uninitiated, sugar dating is an arrangement where consenting adults agree to certain terms that would mutually benefit both parties.

The terms often include companionship, sexual activities, mentorship and financial support.

Mainstream dating apps such as Tinder, however, will be unaffected by the new policy update and remain listed on the Play Store.