China's high-speed train promises travel at 600 km/h!

People in China can now discover the first magnetic levitation train models presented by CRRC. — AFP pic

BEIJING, July 25 — After Japan's Shinkansen and France's TGV paved the way, China is now home to the world's fastest train. This magnetic levitation — or maglev — train is capable of reaching a top speed of over 600 km/h. All that remains now is to build the appropriate infrastructure to connect the country's largest cities.

A maglev train uses magnetic forces to move, which means that it isn't in direct contact with rails. This eliminates rolling friction and therefore allows for very high speeds. The latest high-speed maglev train, presented by the Chinese state-owned rolling stock manufacturer CRRC, can reach 600 km/h, making it the fastest train in the world. In addition to its speed, this train is also characterized by its very low level of noise pollution.

A prototype had been unveiled in 2019, in the aim of allowing the Chinese authorities to connect the country's major cities in less than three hours. To do this, it will now be necessary to develop a whole network of infrastructure to run this type of train, starting more or less from scratch. The only link currently in service connects Pudong airport to downtown Shanghai, a distance of 30 kilometers covered in less than 10 minutes. The first plans are to build a line between Shanghai and Hangzhou and between Chengdu and Chongqing, scheduled to be operational in a few years.

At present, high-speed trains in China travel at about 350 km/h. — ETX Studio