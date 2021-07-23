Subang Jaya district police’s food bank benefits 176 people since its July 16 launch

Subang Jaya district police chief OCPD Assistant Commissioner Abdul Khalid Othman (right) and assemblyman Michelle Ng (left) with USJ 11/3 KRT and RA chairman Singam M. Andy (centre) after Abd Khalid received the donated items from the KRT and RA. — Photo from Facebook/ SJ Echo

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The Subang Jaya Police Food Bank at USJ8 has assisted 176 people since its launch on July 16.

Subang Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Khalid Othman said the food bank was well received by the community, judging from the number of people who walked in to seek help.

“On July 20 during the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration, we had 51 people walk in to get food aid. This was the highest number of recipients in a day,” he told SJ Echo yesterday after receiving new supplies contributed by the USJ11/3 Kawasan Rukun Tetangga and Residents Association (KRT and RA).

The items, worth RM1,500, were handed over to Abdul Khalid by USJ 11/3 KRT and RA chairman Singam M. Andy and accompanied by other committee members.

The ceremony was witnessed by Subang Jaya assemblyman Michelle Ng.

Singam said at the height of the “White Flag” campaign, the RA and KRT USJ 11/3 reached out to residents of USJ 11/3 for donations to provide to the needy within the community.

“The donation of food items and necessities came in from many generous donors living in USJ 11/3. The generosity was overwhelming. It went beyond our expectations.”

“The collected food items were immediately distributed to nine needy households within USJ 11/3 while the excess donations were given to help other needy residents via various channels,” Singam said.

The committee, he added, decided to support this community initiative by donating food items purchased with cash donations from residents of USJ 11/3 after learning of the Food Bank initiated by Subang Jaya district police.