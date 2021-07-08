UK mother of two shamed for choice of attire at home, vows not to let the complaint bother her

UK mother of two Alex Taylor is livid that her neighbour left a note on her car asking her to cover up. — Photo via Facebook/ Alexandria Taylor

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — A car sales manager in Chelmsford, Essex was livid after she was left a note by her neighbour commenting on her choice of wardrobe.

Alex Taylor said in the note that was tucked under her car windscreen wiper, her neighbour demanded that she cover up as their children need not see her buttocks, reported Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old mother of two said she was wearing a t-shirt over a pair of French knickers while locking her door and turning off the lights before heading to bed when she was ‘noticed’.

Taylor, who shared the note on social media, described the incident as the most bizarre thing that’s ever happened to her.

“I wasn’t walking around naked. I was wearing a t-shirt and French knickers — they covered a lot of my bum.

“To be honest they’re lucky because normally I walk around in a lot less than that. I just went round as I normally do, locking up and turning all the lights off.”

Taylor said the note would not put her off strutting her stuff in her undies in future.

“It’s my house, it’s my rules. It absolutely will not stop me walking around in my own home in underwear and a t-shirt.”