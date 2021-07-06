Ebit Lew’s 15 helplines receive messages from 60,000 people asking for aid

Popular preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew has returned from his humanitarian mission in Gaza and has shared about his father's condition and distress messages that he gets from Malaysians. ― Picture courtesy of Facebook/Ebit Lew

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 ― Popular preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew is back in Malaysia and is currently undergoing quarantine at Furama Hotel Kuala Lumpur.

Lew, who just returned from his humanitarian mission in Gaza, posted on his Facebook saying that he received distress calls and messages from 60,000 people in less than a day after sharing 15 of his helplines across Malaysia.

“I’m saddened to see people living under a bridge, by the roadside, in a storage room, and also those who are living in hunger.

“The calls and messages have been coming in non-stop through all 15 of our phone numbers. We had to choose respectively and prioritise those who are in need the most.

“Please forgive me,” Lew said in the post.

The 36-year-old preacher also said that those who needed aid in KL and Selangor could also visit one of his food banks which can be found at all 22 of his Elews Mart outlets.

Lew also shared that he was thankful to be able to keep the food banks initiative going for almost a year now.

In a separate Facebook post, Lew also shared about his father’s condition and asked the public to pray for him.

Lew’s father has been diagnosed with stomach cancer which has spread and is already in its final stage.

“Please forgive me bapak, Ebit couldn’t take care of you at this point. Thank you to all my siblings who took care of him and thank you to all of you who prayed for him.

“The last time he was still conscious, he told me to keep going and keep helping people.”

“Thank you bapak for everything,” Lew wrote in the post.

Lew’s post on his father's condition has garnered over 200,000 likes with comments from Facebook users extending their well-wishes to Lew’s father.

Previously, Lew obtained permission from the Foreign Ministry to embark on a humanitarian mission in Gaza last month.

Lew and his entourage became the first humanitarian team in the world granted access to pass the Rafah Crossing Point between Egypt and the Gaza Strip since violence erupted between Israeli troops and the Palestinian group Hamas in May.

During his humanitarian mission there, Lew has worked with the Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescent in providing aid to Gaza hospitals and has also started a soup kitchen in Gaza.

He was also awarded the title of Palestine Goodwill Ambassador during his time there.