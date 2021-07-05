Customer demands full refund from Singaporean prawn mee seller because the prawns were not shelled

A prawn mee seller in Singapore was left baffled after a customer requested for a full refund due to a shellfish reason. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Deanna's Kitchen

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — A prawn mee seller in Singapore was left baffled after a customer requested for a full refund.

This is after the prawn mee seller, Deanna’s Kitchen received an email from their food delivery partner, Deliveroo, who said one of their customers asked for a refund because their prawns were not peeled off as per request.

Taking a no-nonsense approach, Deanna’s Kitchen then shared a screenshot of the email on their Facebook page along with their reasons as to why they were not going to pay for the refund.

“Joke of the month. Our delivery partner Deliveroo emailed us to say that a customer who ordered prawn mee yesterday is asking for a full refund of a bowl of mee because the prawns came with shell.

“The photo taken clearly already shows the customer already eaten three out of four quarters of the mee and all the clams, but because of the prawns coming shelled instead of peeled, he or she sees the need to ask for a full refund,” wrote Denise from Deanna’s Kitchen.

Besides that, the proprietors of the prawn mee stall also asked their customers to be more compassionate with them as it was tough for them to run a business during these trying times.

Deanna’s Kitchen also refused to give the refund and later in the same edited post, they said Deliveroo would not be deducting the refunds from their account.

Initially, Deanna’s Kitchen was to refund a sum of SG$10 (RM30.86) from the SG$26 (RM80.23) meal.

Their Facebook post has accumulated over 500 likes and has been shared over 300 times with comments from users finding the customer’s request as absurd.