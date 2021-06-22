Malaysia Airlines released a 30-minute ASMR clip, just in case you missed flying

Malaysia Airlines’ ASMR clip will make you feel like you’re at the airport. — soyacincau pic

JUNE 22 — Oh boy, I can’t remember the last time I stepped foot in an airport. I took a lot of my past travelling experiences for granted before Covid-19, and Malaysia Airlines had the audacity to make me feel melancholic about it. They recently posted a 30-minute ASMR clip on YouTube that lets you feel like you’re going on a flight.

Malaysia Airlines posted the clip with a light hearted warning saying that “brain tingling and nostalgia side effects” are to be expected, and that people should “listen with caution”. The description also states that headphones are recommended for the “ASMR effect”.

If you’re not that familiar with the concept of ASMR, it stands for “autonomous sensory meridian response“. ASMR audio is best listened with headphones, like Malaysia Airlines stated, and it would give listeners a tingling sensation that typically begins on the scalp and moves down the back of the neck and upper spine.

I’m a fan of ASMR audio, where you could listen and feel tingling sensations when an ASMR artist “brushes your hair” or “talks to you on a train during the 1800s“. It’s definitely not for everyone, but you could probably find something niche that you’d like.

Malaysia Airlines’ ASMR clip will definitely make you feel like you’re at the airport, especially if you close your eyes. It does sound like they’ve taken audio clips from real-life—which includes clips at the airport as well as in a MAS airplane, specifically the MH4 flight from KL to London.

But if the clip just doesn’t cut it for you, Malaysia Airlines is also selling their Signature Satay at up to RM72 for a dozen. They are temporarily out of stock right now, but keep updated through their Facebook page for any news of restocks. — soyacincau