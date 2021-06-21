US bridal dress designer makes own wedding dress on subway commute to work over nine months

Bridal dress designer Esther Andrews made her own wedding dress while travelling to work on the New York City subway. — Screen capture from TikTok/ @estherandrewsbridal

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Bridal dress designer Esther Andrews took nine months to make her own wedding dress, stitching it together during her trips to work on the New York City subway.

The founder of Esther Andrews Bridal, who shared the process on her social media, only completed the dress a day before her wedding.

In the video, Andrews shared that her dress was inspired by “space pirate meets a tomato patch because it was just silly and fun.”

She also made her husband’s outfit, which looked like an astronaut suit.

Andrews revealed her wedding dress was made from six kilometers of mohair lace yarn featuring layers of ruffles.

Insider reported that the final dress had a V neckline trimmed with oversize ruffles, long sleeves, and a tiered skirt while the white base was topped with smaller yarn tomatoes as applique.

Andrews wrote that she loved the process of making her wedding dress.

“I will always cherish this dress and the time that went into making it.”