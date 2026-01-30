BANGKOK, Jan 30 — The Asia Automotive Award (AAA) went regional this year, with its fifth edition held in Bangkok, the first time the event has taken place outside Malaysia. The move marks the award’s expansion and its growing role in strengthening cross-border collaboration in Asia’s automotive and mobility industry.

Organised by AsiaAuto Venture Sdn Bhd and hosted by Grand Prix International Public Company Limited, the awards were supported by the Thai Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association, the Thai Society of Automotive Engineers and the Thai Automotive Journalists Association.

Held under the theme “Driving the Future of Asia Automotive Business Together”, the 2025 edition brought together industry leaders from 12 Asian countries including Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Mongolia.

The black-tie awards ceremony and gala dinner were held at the Viphavadee Ballroom, Centara Grand CentralPlaza Ladprao, drawing senior executives and decision-makers from both the four-wheel and two-wheel automotive sectors. Guests were also treated to a traditional Thai Khon performance.

The event was attended by Supakit Boonsiri, Director General of the Office of Industrial Economics, underlining the importance of industry-government collaboration in shaping the region’s automotive direction.

Now in its fifth edition, AAA has positioned itself as a regional benchmark for industry excellence. This year’s awards received a record 250 submissions across 11 categories, spanning innovation, sustainability, leadership, motorsports, marketing excellence, aftermarket development, and talent advancement. Of these, 150 entries progressed to the final interview stage, making it the most competitive edition to date.

The Asia Automotive Award trophy, recognising excellence across Asia’s automotive industry. — Picture courtesy of Asia Automotive Award

A key highlight was the presentation of the Automotive Lifetime Achievement Award to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s fourth and seventh prime minister, recognised for laying the foundation of the country’s national automotive industry, and Dr Prachin Eamlumnow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Grand Prix International, for his contributions to Thailand’s automotive media and exhibition landscape.

Chairman of the 5th Asia Automotive Award – Thailand Chapter, Dr Por Boon Kuan, said the move beyond Malaysia reflects the growing need for a unified Asian automotive platform that provides greater international exposure and collaboration opportunities for industry players.

Meanwhile, Chief Operating Officer of the Production Division at Grand Prix International and event vice president Anothai Eamlumnow emphasised that the awards serve not only to recognise excellence but also to inspire innovation, sustainability, and long-term industry progress, reinforcing Thailand’s role as a regional automotive hub.

The event’s main sponsor was CNC Innovations Sdn Bhd, highlighting the role of technology and partnerships in supporting sustainable growth across Asia’s automotive value chain.

Following its first regional edition, AAA is expected to rotate across Asia in future, further strengthening its role as a platform for regional industry collaboration.

For more information, visit asiaautomotiveawards.com.