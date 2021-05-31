Johor policemen praised for getting loyal stray dog treated following an accident (VIDEO)

Three policemen from Kota Tinggi district have won social media praise after they helped a stray dog to get treated following an accident. — Photo via Facebook/ Kuan Chee Heng

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Three policemen from Johor’s Kota Tinggi district were celebrated on social media after they helped get medical treatment for an injured stray dog.

Their noble effort also caught the attention of social activist Kuan Chee Heng, also known as Uncle Kentang, who agreed to chip in for the dog’s medical expenses.

In a post on his Facebook, Kuan said the dog, named Johnny, had been keeping the three policemen company while they manned a roadblock over the past year.

“These policemen love Johnny a lot and they will try to pay for Johnny’s operation cost.

They will also look after Johnny until it is well.”

“They have shown a noble heart as a Muslim. It brought tears to me,” he wrote, adding that Johnny had been sent to Johor Baru for further treatment.

In an earlier post, Kuan said after his initial post, many had come forward offering to help Johnny.

“Johnny will be sent to a veterinarian clinic in Johor Baru to insert a metal plate in its leg.

We will open up a fund to help it.

“Many are ‘kan cheong’ to help Johnny. This is Malaysia. No matter what race, be it Malay, Indian or Chinese, they asked for a fund to be started. You all are really great.”

Kuan said Johnny had become the policemen’s buddy when they mounted their roadblock.

“It kept them company at nighttime. Even during heavy rain, Johnny would be accompanying them.”