Kind Penang shop owner gives free fan to a PwD who couldn’t afford to pay for it

The Penang man putting the fan in his motorcycle's sidecar carrier before leaving the shop. ― Picture via Facebook/DoktorKipas

PETALING JAYA, May 28 ― A Penang shop owner was more than willing to donate a fan to a Persons with Disabilities (PwD) after realising that he couldn’t afford to pay for it.

Two days ago, Seberang Perai’s fan shop owner Nur Asyifa Ajis noticed a man limping into her shop.

Nur Asyifa, who owns Dr Kipas, told Malay Mail that she then discovered that the ‘pak cik’ had a prosthetic leg on.

“He wanted to purchase a fan.

“But knowing that the price of the stand fan was RM200, he counted his money and said that he didn’t want it.

“I knew that he didn’t have enough money from the way he was counting how much he had in his wallet.”

She said she was filled with sympathy knowing that he didn’t have enough money with him and told the man that he could take the stand fan for free.

“When I told him that the fan was free, he teared up as he was so thankful.

“Initially, he said that he would come back to the shop once he had enough money, but I refused and told him to take it for free.

“I’m glad that God brought him to my shop as I managed to help him,” she said.

The post on her shop's Facebook page has been liked by over 10,000 with many hoping that more donations would be channeled to the man.