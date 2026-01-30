KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — On April 29, business leaders from across Malaysia will trade boardrooms for the fairways of Tropicana Golf & Country Resort — but the stakes will be far greater than a day’s competition.

Marking World Wish Day, Make-A-Wish Malaysia’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament, “Tee Off for Hope”, aims to turn every swing into something profoundly simple: the chance for a child with a critical illness to feel joy again.

Make-A-Wish Malaysia, which has operated since 2010, has granted more than 1,200 wishes and touched over 6,000 family members.

The organisation describes a wish as “a pause in the brutality of illness”, offering children the courage to re-engage with life and, for many, the confidence to return to school or reconnect socially.

In a statement accompanying the event announcement, the organisation said a child’s wish “does not cure illness. But it restores belief, and sometimes belief is the most powerful medicine of all.”

With referrals from hospitals rising, Make-A-Wish Malaysia says sustained support is now essential.

The charity is entirely donation-funded, making events like the annual tournament a lifeline for its work.

Since its inception in 2010, the golf tournament has become a signature fundraising event, drawing C-suite executives, entrepreneurs and senior decision-makers — those with both the means and influence to drive meaningful change.

This year, about 140 golfers across 35 flights are expected to take part, followed by a prize-giving dinner designed to encourage conversation, connection and longer-term commitment to the charity’s mission.

Organisers say the date is deliberate. Holding the event on World Wish Day aligns Malaysia with a global movement of Make-A-Wish chapters activating stories of resilience and hope.

Sponsors and participants “are not just supporting a local cause — they are part of a worldwide narrative about hope, resilience, and compassion,” the team noted.

Sponsorship, they stress, goes beyond branding. The tournament offers “values-led visibility”, including media amplification, direct access to Malaysia’s business leadership, clear attribution to funded wishes and full tax exemption on donations.

Companies can also involve employees directly in wish-granting experiences — something Make-A-Wish Malaysia describes as “CSR that people remember”.

Opportunities to participate range from title sponsorship and premium tiers to classic flight entries, donations, lucky-draw contributions and snack or beverage sponsorships.

All contributions, organisers say, go directly towards wishes for children facing life-threatening illnesses.

For enquiries, Make-A-Wish Malaysia can be reached via email at [email protected], by phone or WhatsApp at +60 12-334 4076, or at +603-2738 9939. Details are also available on www.makeawish.org.my and @makeawishmalaysia on social media.