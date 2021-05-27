Malaysian woman touched after delivery rider delivers food to her for free despite address mix-up

Muhammad Azrul (left) in tears after given the RM100 ‘angpao’. ― Picture via Linkedin/VijayaKasinathan

PETALING JAYA, May 27 ― Vijaya Kasinathan couldn’t believe it when a delivery rider delivered food to her home for free, despite having keyed in the wrong address.

The incident happened two weeks ago when Vijaya was heading out of her workplace in Cheras’s Menara PGRM and heading home to Bandar Kinrara and accidentally keyed in her office address instead.

She wrote on her LinkedIn post that she had called her GrabFood rider Muhammad Azrul Abu Hassan to keep the food that she ordered for himself as she was no longer in the office.

“I told him that it was my mistake for the wrong address but he insisted that he will send the food over for free and asked for my home address.

“He said that he was worried that I wouldn’t have anything to eat for dinner and felt bad for me.

“So I shared my home address with him and told him to not rush and told him to take his time even if it means delivering my meal at 10pm,” she told Malay Mail.

But Muhammad Azrul took only 40 minutes to arrive in Puchong from Cheras.

Touched by his kindness and generosity, she handed him an ‘angpao’ worth RM100 which he reluctantly accepted and left.

“Within minutes, he came back to say that the money given was too much and that he wanted to return it to me.

“But I told him that I cannot put a value to the good deed he has done and he had tears welling up in his eyes.

“He said he wanted to take a picture of me to show his family but I told him to take a picture with my mum instead who was also touched by his warm gesture,” she said.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Muhammad Azrul said he went the extra mile to deliver the food to Vijaya as it was 9.30pm, and all restaurants were also closing at that hour.

He added that if he didn’t deliver the food to her, she wouldn’t be able to order online from other restaurants.

“I never expected a customer to hand me RM100 and that’s a huge amount but I was very thankful,” he said.