Influencer Ryzal Ibrahim apologises for cracking ‘insensitive’ jokes about traditional Iban attire (VIDEO)

Ryzal came under fire this week after making jokes about traditional Iban clothing on Instagram. — Pictures via Instagram/ryzalibrhm

PETALING JAYA, May 27 — Malaysian social media influencer Ryzal Ibrahim has apologised for mocking traditional Iban clothing in his Instagram Stories earlier this week.

Ryzal, who is known for producing online content with his wife Maryam You Na-rae under the name Duriankimchi, was slammed for posting a video of himself cracking jokes with Maryam while she wore a ngepan indu, or a traditional outfit for Iban women.

The 28-year-old apologised on his Instagram for the controversial comments and said he felt “regretful” over the incident.

“I truly apologise for my stupid joke earlier regarding traditional Iban attire.

“It’s regretful to say that was (the most) ridiculous and culturally disrespectful joke I’ve uttered so far.

“I’m sorry,” wrote Ryzal.

Ryzal also posted a video on his page explaining that he had no intention of insulting anyone and was only trying to have fun with Maryam when he filmed the video.

However, he acknowledged that his comments were “insensitive” and promised to take responsibility for his words.

Maryam also reposted her husband’s apology video on her Instagram Stories and said she will support him in becoming a better person.

“Abang will become a better person, right? I’ll try harder too.

“I never regret becoming your wife. We are human and we can’t run from our mistakes,” said Maryam.

Anger broke out on Twitter yesterday after a user reposted a nearly minute-long video of Ryzal in a dressing room with Maryam, who was wearing traditional Iban attire while getting her hair and make-up done.

Ryzal’s jokes about the accessories and materials of the outfit were perceived by many to be insulting towards the Iban community.

“People usually keep spare coins in their pocket but they put it here,” said Ryzal as he pointed towards the belt that Maryam was wearing.

Maryam was also filmed jokingly slapping her husband’s hand away as he tried to touch the belt, saying, “My money, my money.”

Ryzal then compared the beaded collar, known as marik empang, to a tablecloth and TV mat from the 1970s.

He also said that the kain kebat, or ceremonial skirt, looked like unwashed “rags.”

Twitter user @fabianrossi, who reposted the video to Twitter, slammed Ryzal for showing a lack of respect towards Sarawakian culture.

“So this Malay dude who married a Korean woman had the audacity to mock the traditional clothing of Iban people.

“This isn’t just cultural appropriation, this is mockery.

“People like this still think Sarawakians live in trees, wear loincloths, and are held back,” wrote @fabianrossi.

The video garnered over 15,100 retweets and more than 9,700 likes.

Ryzal quickly scrubbed the video from his Instagram Stories after the backlash erupted.