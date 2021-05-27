Food vlogger asks Malaysians to post pics of elderly relatives getting Covid-19 jab to fight anti-vaccine fears

Khairul aims to use his social media platform to encourage older Malaysians to get vaccinated against Covid-19. — Pictures via Instagram/khairulaming and by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, May 27 — Popular food vlogger Khairulaming has invited Malaysians to post photos of their elderly relatives getting the Covid-19 vaccine to fight myths spread by anti-vaxxers.

The digital creator, best known for the warm “hey, what’s up guys” intro to his videos, took to his Instagram Stories recently asking his followers to tag him in pictures of their parents getting vaccinated so he could repost them.

By doing so, he hopes to quell any doubts or fears that have cropped up among senior Malaysians as a result of anti-vaccine propaganda.

“Let’s educate the masses together and stop any misinformation about the vaccine.

“I hope we can all do our part to stop this pandemic,” wrote Khairulaming, whose full name is Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman.

Khairul’s fans responded eagerly to his initiative and hundreds have been tagging him in their Instagram Stories showing their parents, grandparents, and other relatives in their golden years getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

Kalau parents anda masih tak yakin nak ambil vaksin, pls show them my ig stories. I have reposted sebanyak mungkin gambar2 warga emas yg dah selamat ambil vaccine, termasuk yg berumur 90 lebih. Ada beratus lagi stories yang orang ramai dah tag tapi belum repost lagi 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/Yu3lkRSyFT — Khairulaming (@khairulaming) May 26, 2021

The online influencer, who has a combined total of nearly four million followers on Twitter and Instagram, also started a Twitter thread yesterday about the project.

He urged Malaysians with vaccine-hesitant parents to show their mum and dad his Instagram Stories so they could feel more assured knowing that many senior citizens have gotten inoculated with no major side effects.

“If your parents still aren’t confident enough to take the vaccine, please show them my Instagram Stories.

“I have reposted as many stories as I can of senior citizens who have been safely vaccinated, including those aged 90 and above,” wrote Khairul.

He added that anti-vaccine propaganda may have influenced many elderly Malaysians to opt-out of getting immunised, even though they too want an end to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This spurred Khairul to compile photos of senior citizens getting the jab in the hopes that more elderly people will sign up for the immunisation programme once they see individuals their age going through the process safely.

“I can’t repost every photo but please keep sharing on your own social media.

“If you can get one person to change their mind, that’s already super awesome.

“This is a collective effort and we have to go all out to spread awareness,” said Khairul.

His Twitter thread has gone viral with more than 26,000 retweets and 22,100 likes so far.

Many Malaysians have also been replying to his post with photos and stories of their loved ones getting vaccinated.

One Twitter user shared how her 96-year-old grandfather has been as active as ever since getting his vaccine. — Screengrab via Twitter/saidatulnaziraa

Twitter user @saidatulnaziraa said her 96-year-old grandfather has gotten two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and has experienced no physical symptoms so far.

“This is my precious grandfather. He’s 96 and he’s completed both doses of his vaccine.

“So far he’s been steady, no weakness in the body, fever, or headaches,” said @saidatulnaziraa.

Meanwhile, user @Mart_Leay shared that his parents have both gotten the Sinovac vaccine and are still up on their feet.

In fact, his father continued to actively tend to his garden after getting the jab.

More than 11 million people in Malaysia have signed up to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the official vaksincovid.gov.my website.