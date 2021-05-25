‘It is for everyone,’ says Uncle Kentang on his Commonwealth award

Social activist Kuan Chee Heng's ambulance service had to be temporarily suspended for sanitisation after it was used to send a Covid-19 patient to the hospital. -- Photo via Facebook/ Kuan Chee Heng

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Social activist Kuan Chee Heng is honoured to receive the Commonwealth Points of Light Award by Queen Elizabeth II as a recognition of his charitable work.

Kuan, 58, commonly known as ‘Uncle Kentang’, said the award went to everyone who had given him support and encouragement to go out and assist the needy for a better quality of life.

“I believe this is not for me but it is for everyone. ‘Uncle Kentang’ is a name that we use to operate the funds from public donations that support the whole initiative,” he said during the Mid Day Update programme on Bernama TV today.

In a Facebook post recently, Kuan said he had received an email notification of his Commonwealth award on Saturday (May 22) and would be receiving it on June 12 at the British High Commissioner’s office in Kuala Lumpur.

Kuan is the fourth Malaysian to receive the award after ‘Teddy Bear Doctor’ Dr Madhusudhan Shanmugam in 2018, ‘Mek Tuntung’ Dr. Chen Pelf Nyok (2018) and Zero Waste Malaysia founders, Khor Sue Yee and Aurora Tin (2019).

The Commonwealth Points of Light Award is a weekly award given to inspirational individuals from the Commonwealth in recognition of their social work in making a change in their community. — Bernama