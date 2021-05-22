In Penang, virtual exhibition on printmaking popular with viewers and collectors

A visitor admiring the artwork during the exhibition at Hin Bus Depot. — Pictures by Steven Ooi KE

GEORGE TOWN, May 21 ― An art exhibition featuring printmaking at the Hin Bus Depot here has shifted online due to the third movement control order (popularly referred to as MCO 3.0).

REKA: CETAKAN, A Creative Market ― curated jointly by Ivan Gabriel and Wanida Razali ― was launched on May 8 before the start of the lockdown and had been closed from May 10.

The exhibition features printmaking ― traditional and digital ― by 14 artists including well-known names like Alaa Shaheet, Syarifah Nadhirah, Ch'ng Kiah Kiean, Choo Beng Teong, Marianne Klerk, ERYN and Esther Geh.

“We have to shift to a virtual platform due to the MCO and fortunately, we have already sold 30 artworks on the opening weekend,” said Gabriel.

This is the 7th edition of REKA which is the brainchild of Wanida. Each edition of REKA features different forms of art and artworks by various local and foreign artists.

Gabriel said this year they chose to co-curate an exhibition on printmaking because it is an art form that is seldom highlighted.

“I have always wanted to curate an exhibition on prints as there are not many spaces that highlight printmaking,” he said.

Curator Ivan Gabriel (left) explaining about the artwork to visitors during the exhibition.

According to Wanida, the printmaking exhibition was supposed to have been part of Open Studios Penang 2020 but that event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent MCO.

She said they decided to feature the prints in this REKA edition since art exhibitions were allowed during the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

The exhibition was held with the hope of putting a spotlight on the intricate niche art practice.

“It is a way to celebrate the traditional and historical richness of printmaking,” they said.

Printmakers are artists who create art using printmaking methods such as lithography, intaglio, relief, and screen-printing along with digital printmaking methods.

REKA curators Ivan Gabriel and Wanda Razali at the exhibition.

Despite going virtual, Ivan said they have sold another 20 artworks making the total number of artworks sold to 50 pieces.

“We have 67 artworks hanging in the gallery but some are available in several editions so several buyers can buy the same one,” he said.

He said the most popular of the works sold are the bacteria series installation by Sharon Chin as the sets are reasonably priced at RM38 each and Chin is a well-known artist.

The participating artists in the exhibition are Alaa Shasheet, Ch’ng Kiah Kiean, Choo Beng Teong, ERYN, Esther Geh, Farida Khan-Evans, Ignacio de Juana, Marianne Klerk, Pangrok Sulap, Ralph Kiggell, Sharon Chin, sumidik, Syarifah Nadhirah and White Bones x Strays.

The virtual viewing of the exhibition, which is available until June 8, is at https://hinbusdepot.com/reka-cetakan-store.html.

The exhibition is supported by Chroma Art Studio.